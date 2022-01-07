ARTICLE

Key Points

Mexico added to Red List country

55 countries and territories removed from the Red List

Overview

The government of Israel will add Mexico to its Red List country classification effective 30 Dec. 2021. The Red List will now include the countries of the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada and Turkey. Travelers from these countries are not permitted to enter Israel unless an exemption has been granted. 55 countries and territories will also be removed from the Red List, allowing more travelers to enter Israel. For additional information on entrance requirements for travelers granted exemptions arriving from a Red List country click here .

What are the Changes?

Effective 30 Dec. 2021, the government of Israel added Mexico as a Red List country. Travelers from a Red List country are not permitted to enter Israel unless an exemption is granted and the traveler undergoes strict arrival requirements, including quarantine and additional COVID-19 testing.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 5 January, 2022

