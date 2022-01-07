Key Points
- Mexico added to Red List country
- 55 countries and territories removed from the Red List
Overview
The government of Israel will add Mexico to its Red List country classification effective 30 Dec. 2021. The Red List will now include the countries of the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada and Turkey. Travelers from these countries are not permitted to enter Israel unless an exemption has been granted. 55 countries and territories will also be removed from the Red List, allowing more travelers to enter Israel. For additional information on entrance requirements for travelers granted exemptions arriving from a Red List country click here.
What are the Changes?
Effective 30 Dec. 2021, the government of Israel added Mexico as a Red List country. Travelers from a Red List country are not permitted to enter Israel unless an exemption is granted and the traveler undergoes strict arrival requirements, including quarantine and additional COVID-19 testing.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 5 January, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.