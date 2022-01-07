ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for travelers beginning 31 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of the Philippines updated its risk level entrance requirements on 31 Dec. 2021. Countries and territories are classified as on the Green List, Yellow List or Red List. Different entrance requirements will apply to travelers based on the country of departure and their vaccination status. Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from a Green List country or territory will be required to:

Present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure;

Undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test result which is to be taken on the third day of quarantine;

If a negative result is received, the traveler will be allowed to finish the 10-day quarantine at home

Unvaccinated travelers and travelers arriving from Yellow or Red List countries and territories will be subject to additional testing requirements and longer quarantine periods. For additional information on Yellow and Red List entrance requirements, click here .

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines updated the entrance requirements for all travelers entering the country. The requirements will be based on the traveler's location of departure and vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 5 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.