Key Points

Digital nomad program to be launched over the next three years

Overview

On 28 Dec. 2021, the government of Montenegro adopted a new program that aims to increase the number of digital nomads residing in the country. Foreign nationals granted temporary residence permits for digital nomads will be permitted to remain in Montenegro and work digitally for up to a year with the possibility of extensions.

What are the Changes?

The government of Montenegro will launch a new digital nomad program. The program is expected to be unveiled in stages over the next three years. The first stages will include creating amendments that will regulate the status of digital nomads in Montenegro and creating a central government web platform for the new program.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 5 January 2022

