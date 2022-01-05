Key Points?

All travelers entering Israel will be required to undergo PCR testing and remain in quarantine?

Overview?

The government of Israel updated its entrance requirements for all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, returning from countries on the red list and for certain travelers arriving from orange list countries. These changes took effect on 30 Dec. 2021.??

Individuals returning from a Red List Country:

Upon arrival, all travelers will be required to take a PCR test;

Travelers who consent to contact tracing, through digital surveillance, will be permitted to enter home isolation for a period of 14 days;? These travelers are eligible for a reduced isolation period if a negative PCR test result is received on the seventh day of isolation

Travelers who do not consent to contact tracing through digital surveillance will be required to undergo the 14-day isolation period in a managed isolation facility; These travelers are eligible for a reduced isolation period if a negative PCR test result is received on the seventh day of isolation



Individuals returning from an Orange List Country:

Fully vaccinated travelers or recovered travelers will be released from home isolation if a negative PCR test result is received on the third day of isolation

will be released from home isolation if a negative PCR test result is received on the third day of isolation Unvaccinated travelers must enter home isolation for 14 days;? These travelers are eligible for a reduced isolation period if a negative PCR test result is received on the seventh day of isolation?



What are the Changes?

The government of Israel updated its entrance testing requirements for travelers arriving from red list and orange list countries.?

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

Originally published 4 January 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.