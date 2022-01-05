ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for short-term travelers

Overview

As of 27 Dec. 2021, the government of the Czech Republic has tightened entrance rules for short-term travelers entering the country. All short-term travelers arriving in the Czech Republic from a low or medium-risk country or territory must:

Before Entry:

Fill out a Passenger Locator Form;

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure;

Undergo additional RT-PCR testing between day five and day seven of arrival;

Wear a face covering or similar protection for 14 days after arrival

These requirements may vary depending on vaccination status and country of arrival. For additional information click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Czech Republic updated its entrance requirements for all short-term travelers entering the country. These requirements vary based on vaccination status and the traveler's country of departure.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Czech Republic's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 4 January 2022

