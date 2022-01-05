Key Points

10-day quarantine period required for all travelers arriving in South Korea until 6 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of South Korea will require all travelers to undergo a 10-day quarantine period regardless of nationality and vaccination status until 6 Jan. 2022. Quarantine Exemption Certificates for overseas travelers are not valid until after 6 Jan. 2022. The categories below must undergo the following:

South Korean citizens and long-term residents will be permitted to undergo the quarantine at their home residence;

Short-term residents will be required to complete the quarantine at a government-managed quarantine facility ;

; Short-term residents who can prove a relationship with a long-term resident or South Korean citizen will be permitted to quarantine in their home residence

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea updated its quarantine requirements for all travelers entering South Korea. All travelers will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period. The location of the quarantine will vary depending on the traveler's immigration status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 4 January 2022.

