Key Points?

A negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination or proof of recovery will be required for travelers arriving from high-risk areas?

Overview?

As of 30 Dec. 2021, the government of Spain is requiring travelers arriving from high-risk countries and territories to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test as well as a valid vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from COVID-19. For a list of approved vaccines, click here. Beginning 1 Feb. 2022, the government will limit the validity period of vaccination certificates to 270 days.?

What are the Changes?

The government of Spain is requiring all travelers arriving from high-risk areas to present both a negative COVID-19 test and a valid vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from COVID-19. This decision aims to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and align entrance policies with those in other European Union countries.?

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

Originally published 4 January 2022.

