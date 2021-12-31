ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The foreign affairs department of Sri Lanka will monitor the transition process over the next several months and release updates accordingly. Continue to check the government of Sri Lanka's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

The government of Sri Lanka will close several missions abroad beginning 31 Dec. 2021. The functions of these missions will be carried out by the nearest missions abroad.?

What are the Changes?

The consular functions of the mission in Abuja, Nigeria will be reassigned to the High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya or Cairo, Egypt. The consular functions of the mission in Frankfurt, Germany will be reassigned to Sri Lanka's Embassy in Berlin, Germany. The consular functions of the mission in Nicosia, Cyprus will be reassigned to the Sri Lanka Embassy in Rome, Italy.?

Beginning 31 Dec. 2021, the government of Sri Lanka announced the temporary closure of three missions abroad due to the conditions of the global pandemic and economic challenges. These include:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Sri Lanka

Australia welcoming temporary visa holders home Rostron Carlyle Rojas Eligible visa holders to Australia will not need a travel exemption and will not be required to quarantine.

Australia Eases Border Restrictions For Eligible Visa Holders Mayer Brown Effective December 15, 2021, the Australian government will allow fully vaccinated travelers in eligible visa categories to travel to and from Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

Tertiary Education For Dependents Of Eligible Residence Visa Applicants Envoy Global, Inc. The government of New Zealand will allow dependent children of eligible Residence Visa applicants to access tertiary education as domestic students while a dependent 2021 Resident Visa...

Departure And Entrance Travel Exemptions Envoy Global, Inc. The Australian government will not require fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents to apply for a travel exemption in order to travel in and out of the country.

New Border Exemptions For Skilled Workers Envoy Global, Inc. On 15 Dec. 2021, the government of New Zealand announced new border exemptions to bring skilled workers into the country while border restrictions remain in place.