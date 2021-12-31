Key Points?
- Temporary closure of the Sri Lanka High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, the Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany and the Consulate General in Nicosia, Cyprus beginning 31 Dec. 2021
Overview?
Beginning 31 Dec. 2021, the government of Sri Lanka announced the temporary closure of three missions abroad due to the conditions of the global pandemic and economic challenges. These include:
- The Sri Lanka High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria;
- The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Frankfurt, Germany; and?
- The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Nicosia, Cyprus?
The consular functions of the mission in Abuja, Nigeria will be reassigned to the High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya or Cairo, Egypt. The consular functions of the mission in Frankfurt, Germany will be reassigned to Sri Lanka's Embassy in Berlin, Germany. The consular functions of the mission in Nicosia, Cyprus will be reassigned to the Sri Lanka Embassy in Rome, Italy.?
What are the Changes?
The government of Sri Lanka will close several missions abroad beginning 31 Dec. 2021. The functions of these missions will be carried out by the nearest missions abroad.?
Looking Ahead?
The foreign affairs department of Sri Lanka will monitor the transition process over the next several months and release updates accordingly. Continue to check the government of Sri Lanka's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?
Originally published DECEMBER 29, 2021
