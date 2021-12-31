Key Points?
- Ten countries added to Malaysia's high risk country tracker
Overview?
On 27 Dec. 2021, the government of Malaysia updated its list of high risk countries related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of high-risk countries will now include Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, Denmark, Canada, Nigeria, India and Saudi Arabia effective 27 Dec. 2021. Travelers arriving from these countries will be required to:
- Undergo RT-PCR testing two days prior to departure to Malaysia;
- Undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival;?
- Be equipped with a digital tracker worn on the wrist;
- Undergo a quarantine period;
- Fully vaccinated travelers must quarantine for seven days;
- Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for 10 days;
- Take an additional RT-PCR test;
- Fully vaccinated travelers must take the additional test on day five and/or day eight;
- Unvaccinated travelers must take the additional test on day seven or day 10;
- Undergo a risk assessment on the final day of quarantine
What are the Changes?
On 27 Dec. 2021, the government of Malaysia classified ten countries as high-risk countries. Travelers arriving from these countries must undergo additional entrance and quarantine requirements.?
Looking Ahead?
Originally published DECEMBER 29, 2021
