ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

On 27 Dec. 2021, the government of Malaysia classified ten countries as high-risk countries. Travelers arriving from these countries must undergo additional entrance and quarantine requirements.?

What are the Changes?

On 27 Dec. 2021, the government of Malaysia updated its list of high risk countries related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of high-risk countries will now include Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, Denmark, Canada, Nigeria, India and Saudi Arabia effective 27 Dec. 2021. Travelers arriving from these countries will be required to:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Malaysia

Australia welcoming temporary visa holders home Rostron Carlyle Rojas Eligible visa holders to Australia will not need a travel exemption and will not be required to quarantine.

Australia Eases Border Restrictions For Eligible Visa Holders Mayer Brown Effective December 15, 2021, the Australian government will allow fully vaccinated travelers in eligible visa categories to travel to and from Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

Tertiary Education For Dependents Of Eligible Residence Visa Applicants Envoy Global, Inc. The government of New Zealand will allow dependent children of eligible Residence Visa applicants to access tertiary education as domestic students while a dependent 2021 Resident Visa...

Departure And Entrance Travel Exemptions Envoy Global, Inc. The Australian government will not require fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents to apply for a travel exemption in order to travel in and out of the country.

New Border Exemptions For Skilled Workers Envoy Global, Inc. On 15 Dec. 2021, the government of New Zealand announced new border exemptions to bring skilled workers into the country while border restrictions remain in place.