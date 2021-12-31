ARTICLE

Key Points

Foreign nationals required to undergo testing prior to traveling to Aruba

Residents of Aruba advised to avoid travel to high-risk countries and territories

Overview

Beginning 27 Dec. 2021, the government of Aruba will require foreign national travelers arriving from high-risk countries and territories to test within two days of departure to Aruba. These travelers will no longer be able to test upon arrival.

Citizens and permanent residents are advised not to travel to high-risk countries and territories and should ensure they are fully vaccinated prior to traveling. These travelers will also have the option to test upon arrival in Aruba and will be asked to undergo an antigen test or self-test three days after arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Aruba updated its travel protocols due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Foreign nationals arriving from high-risk countries will no longer be permitted to test upon arrival in Aruba, and instead must undergo testing prior to departure.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Aruba's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 29 December, 2021

