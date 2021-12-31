ARTICLE

Key Points

Land and sea borders will remain closed until Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Belize announced it will postpone the reopening of its land and sea ports until Feb. 2022. The delay is expected to allow health officials to better prepare for perceived impact from the omicron variant. For further information on entrance requirements for Belize, click here.

What are the Changes?

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the government of Belize postponed the reopening of its land and sea borders until Feb. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Belize's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 29 December, 2021

