Belize:
Opening Of Land And Sea Borders Postponed
31 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Land and sea borders will remain closed until Feb. 2022
Overview
The government of Belize announced it will postpone the reopening
of its land and sea ports until Feb. 2022. The delay is expected to
allow health officials to better prepare for perceived impact
from the omicron variant. For further information on entrance
requirements for Belize, click here.
What are the Changes?
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the
government of Belize postponed the reopening of its land and sea
borders until Feb. 2022.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Belize's website and Envoy's website for additional information and
updates.
Originally published 29 December, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Belize
A Guide To Settling In The UK
Dixcart Group Limited
When people talk about moving to the UK, many people want to apply for "permanent residence" at the start of their UK immigration journey.
Citizenship & Residence Planning
CSB Group
The search for a safe haven, access to jurisdictions with financial and political stability whilst achieving security and flexibility and tax efficiency is increasingly common within Private Clients' needs.
Welcome To The Rock - Residency In Monaco
Harvey Law Group
With its unique geographical location along the Mediterranean Sea, boasting 300 days of sun throughout the year, high quality of living, and advantageous tax regime, Monaco is one of the most internationally sought-after places to live.
Immigration Process Improvement
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Bermuda announced measures to digitize the immigration application process throughout the next year.