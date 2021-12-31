ARTICLE

Key Points

The United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and Belarus approved Vietnam's vaccination certificate

Overview

The government of Vietnam announced five nations have accepted the country's vaccination certificate for the purposes of international travel requirements. These countries are the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and Belarus. Vietnam has also recognized vaccination certificates issued in these five countries and an additional 72 countries and territories. For a complete list of vaccination certificates approved by the government of Vietnam, click here.

What are the Changes?

Five countries approved Vietnam's vaccination certificate for international travelers. This will simplify travel between the countries.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 29 December, 2021

