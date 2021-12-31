ARTICLE

Key Points

The authorities of Taiwan have reduced the testing period for inbound travelers

Overview

On 27 Dec. 2021, the authorities of Taiwan announced that inbound travelers will need to supply a negative RT-PCR test result taken within two days of departure in order to enter Taiwan. The date must be from the time in which the test was taken and not the date from which the test result was reported.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan will require inbound travelers to supply a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within two days of the departure date for Taiwan. Previously, travelers were permitted to test three days prior to the scheduled flight departure time.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 29 December, 2021

