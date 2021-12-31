ARTICLE

Key Points

Automatic 30-day extension granted to foreign nationals who have legal stay in Taiwan for 180 days or more

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will apply an automatic 30-day extension to immigration permissions for foreign nationals who entered Taiwan on or before 1 March 2020 and who were granted a stay for 180 days or more already. For additional information concerning eligibility, click here.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan applied an automatic 30-day extension to eligible foreign nationals currently residing in Taiwan. This will be the 18th 30-day extension granted since March 2020.

Looking Ahead

The authorities of Taiwan will assess the conditions of COVID-19 in the next 30 days and will adjust policies accordingly. Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 29 December, 2021

