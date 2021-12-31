ARTICLE

Singapore: Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Required For Work Pass Or Permanent Residence Applications

Key Points

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for application submission of long-term passes, work passes, student passes and permanent residence

Overview

Beginning 1 Feb. 2021, the government of Singapore will require a COVID-19 vaccination in order for foreign nationals to be granted or renew long-term work passes, work passes and new permanent residence applications.

Work Pass Holders and Dependents:

When filing for a work permit application, employers will be required to declare that pass holders and any dependents are fully vaccinated upon arrival in Singapore;

Pass holders will be required to submit a vaccination certificate as part of the verification process

Pass holders who received a vaccination overseas will be required to update their vaccination records in the National Immigration Registry (NIR)



New Permanent Residence, Long-Term Visit Pass and Student Pass applicants:

The vaccination status of an applicant will be verified during the pass issuance process. The vaccination records must be updated in the NIR

For additional information on submitting the vaccination records and on potential exemptions, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore will require long-term pass holders, work pass holders and permanent residents to be fully vaccinated in order for immigration permissions to be granted or renewed beginning 1 Feb. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 29 December, 2021

