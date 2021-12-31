ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Poland will allow qualified individuals to obtain an EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Overview

The government of Poland will allow individuals vaccinated outside of Poland to be registered with the Poland e-Health system beginning 22 Dec. 2021. This will apply to all citizens of Poland and foreign nationals permitted to participate in the National Immunization Program, who were vaccinated outside of Poland to obtain an EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate. These individuals will need to be fully vaccinated (including having received a booster dose) with an EU approved vaccine or a vaccine approved by the Polish government. For additional information on required documents and qualifications click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Poland will allow eligible individuals, who received an approved vaccine outside of Poland, to register for an EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate through the Polish e-Health system. This will allow for qualified individuals to travel more easily between Poland and other European Union countries.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Poland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

