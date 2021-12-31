ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Internal border measures reinstated for travelers arriving from Schengen countries

Overview

The government of Finland reinstated internal border control measures between Finland and all Schengen countries beginning 28 Dec. 2021. All travelers who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, including those arriving from Schengen countries, will be required to undergo entry checks. This will include presenting a valid vaccination certificate, a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entry. For additional information click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland reinstated international border controls with the stated goal to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. All inbound travelers will now be subject to the same entrance checks and requirements.

Looking Ahead

These new measures will remain in place until 16 Jan. 2022. The government of Finland is expected to release additional information in the coming days. Continue to check the government of Finland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.