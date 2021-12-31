ARTICLE

Key Points

Negative COVID-19 test result required for all travelers entering Sweden

Overview

Beginning 28 Dec. 2021, the government of Sweden will require all travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in the country, regardless of the country of departure or vaccination status or COVID-19 recovery status. The COVID-19 test must be taken within 48 hours prior to arrival in Sweden and is required of all travelers over the age of 12. Vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to present the EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate when entering Sweden and instead must present a negative test result. Currently, the government of Sweden accepts antigen tests or PCR/NAAT tests.

What are the Changes?

On 22 Dec. 2021, the government of Sweden updated its entrance requirements. All travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test carried out within 48 hours of departure.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

