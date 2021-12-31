ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Third-country nationals not holding an approved vaccination certificate will not be permitted to enter Luxembourg until 31 March 2022

Vaccination certificates issued in Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda and Taiwan now accepted by the government of Luxembourg

Overview

The government of Luxembourg will extend entrance restrictions for third-country nationals who reside outside of the European Union and Schengen Area until 31 Mar. 2022.

In addition, the government of Luxembourg will accept vaccination certificates issued by the authorities of Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda and Taiwan. This will allow travelers holding vaccination certificates issued in one of these countries to enter Luxembourg under the vaccination protocols, including for non-essential purposes. For a list of approved vaccines and other eligible third country vaccination certificates, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg will accept vaccination certificates issued in the countries and territories of Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda and Taiwan. This will allow travelers holding vaccination certificates issued in these countries or territories to enter Luxembourg in a more streamlined way, even for non-essential purposes. Travelers arriving from third countries who do not hold a vaccination certificate approved by the government of Luxembourg will not be permitted to enter the country until 31 Mar. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.