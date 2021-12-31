ARTICLE

Key Points

No quarantine period required for short-term stay visitors

New quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers remaining in Vietnam for more than 14 days

Overview

The government of Vietnam updated its short-stay visitor requirements on 24 Dec. 2021. Select travelers, such as skilled workers, expert workers, business managers and those traveling to Vietnam for marketing research for 14 days or less will not be required to undergo a quarantine. These travelers will instead be required to strictly self-monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms and remain in specified stay locations throughout their time in Vietnam.

On 1 Jan. 2022, the government of Vietnam will also update its quarantine requirements for all travelers except those with a 14 day stay or less. Fully vaccinated travelers, or those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months will be required to:

Quarantine for three days;

Undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arrival in Vietnam and on the third day of quarantine following arrival; and

Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 11 days after leaving quarantine

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers will be required to:

Quarantine for seven days;

Undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arrival in Vietnam and on the third and seventh day of quarantine following arrival; and

Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for seven days after leaving quarantine

What are the Changes?

New quarantine requirements will go into place for long-term stay in Vietnam beginning 1 Jan. 2022. Short-term stay travelers will not be subject to quarantine requirements if the stay period is 14 days or less.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

