Key Points

The government of Thailand will temporarily suspend the Sandbox entrance scheme and the Test and Go Quarantine Exemption Program beginning 22 Dec. 2021

Overview

Effective 22 Dec. 2021, the government of Thailand will temporarily suspend the Test and Go quarantine exemption program and the Sandbox entrance scheme. Travelers who have already received a Thailand Pass QR code under these entrance schemes will be allowed to enter the country under the existing conditions of the scheme. Any new applicants will be required to enter under the Phuket Sandbox scheme or the State Quarantine scheme. The requirements of these entrance schemes are:

Phuket Sandbox Scheme for fully vaccinated travelers:

Provide proof an approved vaccination certificate;

Travelers will be subject to a seven-day quarantine that must be completed in an SHA hotel or a state quarantine hotel;

Travelers entering under this scheme must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the authorities of Thailand or the World Health Organization (WHO);

State Quarantine Scheme for fully vaccinated travelers:

Present an approved vaccination certificate upon entrance;

Undergo a seven-day quarantine at a state quarantine hotel;

Undergo two RT-PCR tests throughout the quarantine period;

One must be administered on the day of arrival or one day after arrival and the second must be administered on day six or seven of the quarantine period

State Quarantine scheme for unvaccinated travelers entering via airway:

Undergo a ten-day quarantine at a state quarantine hotel;

Undergo two RT-PCR tests throughout the quarantine period;

One must be administered on the day of arrival or one day after arrival and the second must be administered on day eight or nine of the quarantine period

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand will temporarily suspend certain COVID-19 entrance schemes with the stated goal to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The entrance schemes that will remain in place have stricter quarantine requirements.

Looking Ahead

All travelers entering Thailand will now be required to apply for the Thailand Pass QR code using the Phuket Sandbox scheme or the State Quarantine Scheme. Continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

