Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for international travelers beginning 17 Dec. 2021

Overview

On 17 Dec. 2021, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) updated its entrance measures for international travelers. All international travelers authorized to enter the UAE will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to departure. Travelers will also need to register for ICA approval prior to departure.

Travelers arriving from Green List countries who have received a second dose or single-dose COVID-19 vaccination at least 28 days prior to travel will not be subject to quarantine requirements upon arrival. These travelers will be required to take an additional COVID-19 test on day six of their stay in the UAE.

Unvaccinated travelers whose trip does not originate from a Green List country will be required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the UAE and undergo additional testing on day four and day eight of their stay in the UAE.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE will require all travelers to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure where applicable and may require travelers to undergo additional testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2021

