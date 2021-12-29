Key Points

Reduced testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers entering Switzerland

Overview

The government of Switzerland will introduce a new testing regime for travelers entering the country beginning 20 Dec. 2021. Travelers will be required to present a negative PCR test that is taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure. Fully vaccinated or recovered travelers will no longer be required to take a second test after entering Switzerland.

What are the Changes?

The government of Switzerland has eased testing requirements for fully vaccinated or recovered travelers entering Switzerland These travelers will not be required to take an additional COVID-19 test after entering the country. Previously, a second test was required for fully vaccinated or recovered travelers taken between day four and seven of arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.