ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Vaccination certificates issued by the authorities of Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and South Korea will be accepted for entrance by the government of Luxembourg

Overview

The government of Luxembourg will accept additional vaccination certificates from more countries. Vaccination certificates issued by the authorities of Brazil, Canada, India, Japan or South Korea will now be accepted by the government of Luxembourg. This will allow travelers holding vaccination certificates issued in one of these countries to enter Luxembourg under the vaccination protocols, including for non-essential purposes. For a list of approved vaccines and other eligible third country vaccination certificates, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg will accept vaccination certificates issued in the countries of Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and South Korea. This will allow travelers holding vaccination certificates issued in these countries enter Luxembourg in a more streamlined way, even for non-essential purposes.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.