Key Points

The government of Vietnam will update its travel regulations for fully vaccinated travelers beginning 1 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Vietnam will update its entrance requirements beginning 1 Jan. 2022. All fully vaccinated travelers or travelers recovered from COVID-19 and who can present a negative COVID-19 PCR test will be allowed to enter Vietnam but will be required to self-isolate at a place of residence for three days. Two additional PCR tests must be taken throughout the self-isolation period. These requirements are the same for vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and the spouses and children of Vietnamese citizens, along with the spouses and children of permanent residents.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and the spouses and children of Vietnamese citizens, in addition to the spouses and children of permanent residents, will be permitted to enter Vietnam but will be required to undergo self-isolation at a home residence for seven days.

What are the Changes?

The government of Vietnam has slowly begun to reopen its external borders to international travelers. This latest change will reduce the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated travelers and will allow unvaccinated or partially vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and the spouses and children of Vietnamese citizens in addition to the spouses and children of permanent residents to enter the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21 December 2021

