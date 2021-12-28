ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated procedures for foreign nationals applying for professional cards in 2022

Overview

The Flemish parliament will introduce new procedures for self-employed foreign nationals applying for new professional cards. These new measures will go into effect on 1 Jan. 2022.

Under these measures:

Foreign nationals residing in Belgium will no longer be required to apply via an Embassy. Instead, foreign nationals residing in Belgium can apply through the Work and Social Economic (WSE) counter;

Admissions requirements will be updated so that proposals will be reviewed differently based on the type of application (e.g., high-tech companies versus professional athletes)

For additional information, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Belgium has updated the process for self-employed foreign nationals applying for a new professional card, including digitizing the process for foreign nationals residing in the country.

Looking Ahead

The government of Belgium is expected to publish further guidance beginning 1 Jan. 2022. Continue to check the government of Belgium's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.