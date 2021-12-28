Key Points

Minimum salary threshold increases for Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of the Netherlands published the salary thresholds for highly skilled migrants, Blue Card Holders, key personnel of intra-company transfers (ICT) and recent graduates for 2022. The salary threshold per month increases are as follows:

Highly skilled migrants and key personnel of ICT aged 30 and above: EUR 4,840;

Highly skilled migrants and key personally of ICT below 30 years of age: EUR 3,549;

Foreign national graduates from the Netherlands: EUR 3,549;

Blue Card holders: EUR 5,670

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands has updated the salary threshold for certain immigrant categories working in the Netherlands.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Netherland's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 21, December 2021

