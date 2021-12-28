Netherlands:
Salary Threshold Increased
28 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Minimum salary threshold increases for Jan.
2022
Overview
The government of the Netherlands published the salary
thresholds for highly skilled migrants, Blue Card Holders, key
personnel of intra-company transfers (ICT) and recent graduates for
2022. The salary threshold per month increases are
as follows:
- Highly skilled migrants and key personnel of ICT aged 30 and
above: EUR 4,840;
- Highly skilled migrants and key personally of ICT below 30
years of age: EUR 3,549;
- Foreign national graduates from the Netherlands: EUR
3,549;
- Blue Card holders: EUR 5,670
What are the Changes?
The government of the Netherlands has updated the salary
threshold for certain immigrant categories working in the
Netherlands.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the
Netherland's website and
Envoy's website for additional
information and updates.
Originally published 21, December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
