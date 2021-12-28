Key Points

Overview

The government of the Philippines updated its country risk levels on 14 Dec. 2021. The countries and territories of Andorra, Northern Mariana Islands, France, South Africa, Reunion, Switzerland, Monaco and San Marino will be listed as red list countries and territories until 31 Dec. 2021. Only Filipino citizens and permanent residents returning from these countries via government-reparation flights will be allowed to enter the Philippines. These travelers will be subject to additional entry and testing requirements.

On 14 Dec. 2021, the government of the Philippines also introduced new testing and quarantine protocols for international travelers. Under these new requirements, fully vaccinated travelers arriving from green list countries and territories will be required to:

Present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure;

Undergo facility-based quarantine until obtaining evidence of a negative RT-PCR test result taken on the third day of quarantine;

After this period, the remainder of the 10-day quarantine can be completed at home

Unvaccinated travelers or partially vaccinated travelers arriving from a green list country or territory will be required to:

Present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure;

Undergo facility-based quarantine until obtaining evidence of a negative RT-PCR test result taken on the seventh day of quarantine;

After this period, the remainder of the 14-day quarantine can be completed at home

For entrance and testing requirements for travelers arriving from other locations click here.

The government of the Philippines has updated its country risk level assessment and updated quarantine and entrance requirements for international travelers arriving in the Philippines.

Originally published 21, December 2021

