Key Points

Digital Passenger Locator Form required for all travelers entering Romania beginning 20 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of Romania will require all travelers entering the country to complete the digital passenger locator form beginning 20 Dec. 2021. The form is used to track where the traveler has been prior to entering Romania and will allow for better COVID-19 exposure tracking. The form will require travelers to providing:

Name and surname, identification and contact details;

The location from which the traveler is departing from;

Destination address in Romania;

Means of transportation throughout the stay in Romania;

The date of entry; and

Information on accompanying minors, if applicable

The form will be verified digitally by the Border Police when the traveler presents their identity card or passport upon entrance.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 20 Dec. 2021, the government of Romania will require all travelers to fill out the digital passenger locator form in advance of arrival in Romania.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Romania's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 20 December 2021.

