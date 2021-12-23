ARTICLE

Key Points

Entrance requirements for all travelers aged 12 and 2 months and above until 28 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Luxembourg will extend current air travel measures until 28 Feb. 2022. Under these measures, any traveler aged 12 years and 2 months or above will be required to present one of the following documents prior to departure to Luxembourg:

A vaccination certificate providing proof of a full vaccination regime. The vaccination certificate must have been issued with Luxembourg, a member state of the European Union or the Schengen Area or certain third countries;

A recovery certificate providing proof that the traveler recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months; or

A negative NAAT, PCR, TMA or LAMP COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours prior to departure or a negative rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours prior to departure. The negative test result must be translated into an administrative language of Luxembourg, which include English, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg has extended its entrance requirements for all travelers aged 12 and 2 months and above until 28 Feb. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 20 December 2021

