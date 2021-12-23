ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result is required for third country travelers entering Finland for non-essential purposes

Overview

Beginning 21 Dec. 2021, travelers arriving from countries outside of the European Union and Schengen Area for non-essential purposes will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 48 hours prior to arrival and provide proof of vaccination. The traveler qualifies as fully vaccinated if at least seven days have passed since the last dose was administered.

What are the Changes?

Currently, travelers entering Finland for non-essential purposes from third countries are only required to present proof of vaccination. This new change will require these travelers to present proof of vaccination and proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 48 hours prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to release more updates in the coming days. Continue to check the government of Finland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 20 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.