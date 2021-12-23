ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and the UAE will be added to Israel's red list of countries on 19 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of Israel will move the countries of Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates to its red list of countries on 19 Dec. 2021. For a complete list of red list countries click here. Foreign national travelers from red list countries are currently not permitted to enter Israel, unless the traveler has an exemption approval issued by the Exceptions Committee. Israeli citizens will not be permitted to travel to these countries and will have to undergo additional entrance requirements if returning from a red list country. For additional entrance information click here.

What are the Changes?

Travelers from Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates will not be permitted to enter Israel beginning 19 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 20 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.