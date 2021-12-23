Key Points

Updated entry requirements for travelers from EU, EEA and Nordic countries beginning 21 Dec. 2021

More countries added to approved vaccination certificate list

Overview

The government of Sweden will update entrance rules so that all travelers in the European Union and European Economic Area are subject to the same requirements for entry into Sweden beginning 21 Dec. 2021. All travelers entering from the EU, EEA and Nordic countries aged 18 and above will be required to present an EU Digital COVID Certificate or a corresponding certificate demonstrating that the traveler has been vaccinated against COVID-19; tested negative within 72 hours prior to arrival; or recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months. For information on countries exempt from the current entry ban click here. The government has also updated the list of countries with approved vaccination certificates.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden has updated its entrance rules for travelers arriving from the EU, EEA and Nordic countries. Additional countries have also been added to the government's list of approved third country vaccination certificates.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 20 December 20021.

