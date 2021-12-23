Key Points  

  • New training institute for individuals involved in immigration processes in the Mediterranean region  

Overview  

The government of Malta  has launched a training institute to provide training to individuals involved in immigration in the Mediterranean. The institute, called the Training Institute on Migration Capacity Partnerships for the Mediterranean, serves as a permanent and accredited vocational migration training center. 

What are the Changes? 

The government of Malta has launched a new training institute to provide greater knowledge on immigration in the Mediterranean region.  

Looking Ahead  

Continue to check the government of Malta's website and Envoy's  website for additional updates and information. 

Originally published 20 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.