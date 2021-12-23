ARTICLE

Key Points

New training institute for individuals involved in immigration processes in the Mediterranean region

Overview

The government of Malta has launched a training institute to provide training to individuals involved in immigration in the Mediterranean. The institute, called the Training Institute on Migration Capacity Partnerships for the Mediterranean, serves as a permanent and accredited vocational migration training center.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 December 2021

