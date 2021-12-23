Malta:
Training Institute On Immigration
23 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- New training institute for individuals involved in immigration
processes in the Mediterranean region
Overview
The government of Malta
has launched a training institute to provide training to
individuals involved in immigration in the Mediterranean. The
institute, called the Training Institute on Migration Capacity
Partnerships for the Mediterranean, serves as a permanent and
accredited vocational migration training center.
What are the Changes?
The government of Malta has launched a new training institute to
provide greater knowledge on immigration in the Mediterranean
region.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Malta's website and
Envoy's
website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 20 December 2021
