Key Points

Update to the Reception Act

Passport processing application fees reduced

Overview

The government of Finland announced new immigration changes that will take place in 2022. The Reception Act will be amended so that the Finnish Immigration Service will take on the responsibility of planning for events that could result in an influx of immigrants to Finland. The aim is to allow for more centralized planning.

The government also announced that the fee for traditional passport applications will fall from EUR 58 to EUR 50. The fee for an online passport application is expected to remain unchanged at EUR 44.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland will amend the Reception Act so that the Finnish Immigration Service can oversee planning for events resulting in a mass influx in immigration to Finland.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 December, 2021

