Key Points

Remote consular services will be offered to Lithuanian citizens in China

Overview

Effective 15 Dec. 2021, the government of Lithuania will allow its diplomatic mission in China to temporarily operate remotely. This will allow consular services to Lithuanian citizens in China to provide remote services. Processing times may be delayed due to limited capacity.

What are the Changes?

Lithuanian consular services in China will operate remotely until a new diplomat is assigned to the consular office in China.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Lithuania's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

