Key Points

Updated quarantine requirements for travelers entering Poland from countries outside of the European Union

Overview

The government of Poland will require travelers entering Poland from countries outside of the European Union to undergo a 14-day quarantine, unless confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure can be presented. The test result can be in English or Polish. Currently, the government accepts PCR tests, but is expected to release further clarification on other acceptable COVID-19 tests.

Fully vaccinated travelers will be exempt from the quarantine requirements. Fully vaccinated travelers must have received the final dose of a vaccine (single dose and second dose vaccines) at least 14 days prior to departure.

What are the Changes?

The government of Poland has updated its quarantine requirements, which will remain in place until 31 Jan. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Poland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

