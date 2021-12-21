ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Travelers over the age of 12 will be required to be fully vaccinated for entrance

Citizens and residents of Bermuda, who leave the island for 3 days or less will be eligible to utilize pre-departure test results as arrival test results

Expedited test result processing for all travelers

Overview

On 13 Dec. 2021, the government of Bermuda made several updates to its entrance and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers:

Travelers over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated in order to travel to Bermuda;

Citizens and residents of Bermuda who leave the island via airway for 3 days or less are permitted to use their pre-departure test as an arrival test upon return;

All travelers will still be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival in Bermuda unless otherwise noted;

Travelers who require an expedited test result on arrival will be permitted to pay an additional fee of $100 for test result processing to be prioritized. The payment can be made when filing for travel authorization into Bermuda

What are the Changes?

The government of Bermuda will require travelers over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated, ease some testing requirements for eligible citizens and permanent residents of Bermuda and enable travelers access to expedited processing of PCR entrance test results.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bermuda's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 16 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.