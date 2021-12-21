ARTICLE

Key Points

New entrance requirements for all travelers entering Colombia beginning 14 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of Colombia will update its entrance requirements for all travelers beginning 14 Dec. 2021. Colombian citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to enter under the following conditions:

Are fully vaccinated and can present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that indicates that the traveler was vaccinated at least 14 days before the day of entry into Colombia; or

Can provide proof of a negative PCR test that was taken within 72 hours of departure

Foreign nationals will be permitted to enter Colombia if they fall into one of these categories:

If fully vaccinated, the traveler must provide proof that indicates that the traveler was fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the day of entry into Colombia; or

If the traveler is not fully vaccinated, they must: Provide proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; and Provide proof of a negative PCR test that was taken within 72 hours of departure



Prior to departure, all travelers must fill out the Migration Colombia web pre-registration form.

What are the Changes?

On 14 Dec. 2021, the government of Colombia introduced new entrance requirements for all travelers entering the country. These requirements vary based on nationality and vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 16 December 2021

