Key Points

Restricted entrance for foreign nationals entering Israel

Updated entrance requirements for Israel citizens

Overview

The government of Israel will extend the restrictions for travelers entering Israel. Arrivals of all foreign nationals to Israel will not be permitted to enter the country beginning 12 Dec. 2021, unless a foreign national has an exemption approval issued by the Exceptions Committee. Israeli citizens who are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 recently will be permitted to enter Israel. However, these individuals will be required to:

Take a PCR test upon arrival in Israel;

Undergo a home isolation period;

Take a second PCR test on the third day after arrival. If the test result is negative, the individual is permitted to end the home isolation period. If the test result is positive or a test is not taken on the third day of home isolation, the individual must complete the entire 14-day home isolation

Unvaccinated Israel citizens will be required to adhere to the above-mentioned requirements, including taking a PCR test upon arrival in Israel. However, the second PCR test will be taken on day 7 instead of day 3. If a positive test is received or a test is not taken on the 7th day of home isolation, the individual must complete the entire 14-day home isolation. For additional entrance information click here.

What are the Changes

The government of Israel has updated entrance requirements for Israel citizens and will not permit foreign nationals to enter Israel until 20 Feb. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Israel's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published December 15, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.