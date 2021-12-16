ARTICLE

Key Points

New entrance requirements introduced for travelers entering Sri Lanka beginning 2 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Sri Lanka announced new requirements for travelers arriving in the country beginning 1 Jan. 2022. Under these requirements, approved travelers will be required to:

Fill out an online Health Declaration Form with information on vaccination status, a pre-departure and passport information;

Provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure; and

Provide an applicable QR code prior to boarding

If a traveler was infected with COVID-19 in the last three months, the traveler will be required to carry a negative COVID-10 rapid antigen test that was taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sri Lanka introduced new entrance requirements for travelers that will go into effect on 1 Jan. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sri Lanka's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally Published 14 December 2021

