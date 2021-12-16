ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

New entrance travel measures introduced on 7 Dec. 2021 based on country and territory of departure

Overview

The government of the Czech Republic introduced new travel measures effective 7 Dec. 2021. Under these measures, all travelers arriving from low- and medium-risk countries and territories will be required to:

Complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form prior to entry;

Undergo RT-PCR or RAT testing prior to entry;

Undergo additional RT-PCR or RAT testing on the fifth day, if the traveler remains in the Czech Republic;

Present the Public Health Passenger Locator Form or written exemption permissions

All travelers arriving from high and very high-risk countries and territories will be required to:

Complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form prior to entry;

Undergo RT-PCR or RAT testing prior to entry;

Undergo additional RT-PCR or RAT testing on the fifth day, if the traveler remains in the Czech Republic;

Present the Public Health Passenger Locator Form or written exemption permissions;

Are required to wear a respirator or similar equipment until a negative RT-PCR test is issued

For a list of exempt travelers, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Czech Republic has introduced new entrance rules for travelers based on the countries and territory risk level.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Czech Republic's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 14 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.