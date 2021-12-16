ARTICLE

Key Points

Digitization of the immigration application process

Overview

The government of Bermuda announced measures to digitize the immigration application process throughout the next year. The government aims to reduce the paper-based process by digitizing the following processes:

Submission of applications;

Payment of application fees via a payment gateway;

Vetting and validation;

Electronic status updates;

Electronic approval by the Ministry of Immigration;

Electronic production and disbursement of final immigration documents

The government will be introducing the above measures in phases to improve functionality.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bermuda will digitize and automate several phases throughout the work permit application process in order to reduce processing time.

Looking Ahead

The government of Bermuda has not yet released a timeline for the implementation of the above-mentioned processes. Continue to check the government of Bermuda's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

