Key Points

Quarantine requirements introduced for travelers arriving from Lapland, Finland

Overview

The Norwegian government will introduce a 10-day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving from the region of Lapland, Finland beginning 13 Dec. 2021. Travelers arriving from this region, who can present a valid and verifiable COVID-19 vaccination certificate, will be exempt from the quarantine requirement. Travelers who cannot present a vaccination certificate but can present a negative PCR test result taken no sooner than three days after arrival may be eligible to finish the 10-day quarantine period sooner.

What are the Changes?

The Norwegian government will require travelers who do not hold a verified vaccination certificate to undergo a 10-day quarantine. Travelers who can present a negative PCR test taken after three days of quarantine may be released from the quarantine sooner.

Looking Ahead

The Norwegian government publishes weekly country assessments evaluating the risk level of COVID-19 across the globe. Continue to check the Norwegian government website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 14 December 2021

