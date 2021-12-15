Key Points
- France and Portugal added to red list of countries and territories on 9 Dec. 2021
Overview
The government of the Philippines will add France and Portugal to its Red List of countries and territories. Effective 9 Dec. 2021, travelers who have been in France within the last 14 days will be required to:
- Undergo a facility-based quarantine for 14 days;
- Undergo a RT-PCR test on the seventh day of quarantine
Beginning 13 Dec. 2021, travelers who are arriving from or who have been in France within the last 14 days will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.
Effective 12 Dec. 2021, travelers who have been in Portugal within the last 14 days will be required to:
- Undergo a facility-based quarantine for 14 days;
- Undergo a RT-PCR test on the seventh day of quarantine
Beginning 15 Dec. 2021, travelers who are arriving from or who have been Portugal within the last 14 days will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.
What are the Changes?
The government of the Philippines will add France and Portugal to its Red List of countries and territories. Travelers from these locations will initially be subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements. After 15 Dec. 2021, travelers from France and Portugal will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.
Originally published 13 December, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.