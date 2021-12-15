ARTICLE

Key Points

France and Portugal added to red list of countries and territories on 9 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of the Philippines will add France and Portugal to its Red List of countries and territories. Effective 9 Dec. 2021, travelers who have been in France within the last 14 days will be required to:

Undergo a facility-based quarantine for 14 days;

Undergo a RT-PCR test on the seventh day of quarantine

Beginning 13 Dec. 2021, travelers who are arriving from or who have been in France within the last 14 days will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.

Effective 12 Dec. 2021, travelers who have been in Portugal within the last 14 days will be required to:

Undergo a facility-based quarantine for 14 days;

Undergo a RT-PCR test on the seventh day of quarantine

Beginning 15 Dec. 2021, travelers who are arriving from or who have been Portugal within the last 14 days will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines will add France and Portugal to its Red List of countries and territories. Travelers from these locations will initially be subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements. After 15 Dec. 2021, travelers from France and Portugal will not be permitted to enter the Philippines.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 13 December, 2021

