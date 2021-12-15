Key Points
- 250 new permits for residence and self-employment added to general quota
Overview
The government of Andorra approved adding a total of 250 new permits to the general quota of authorizations for residence and self-employment permits. The government of Andorra has added additional residence and self-employment permits with the aim of encouraging further foreign investment.
What are the Changes?
The government of Andorra added 250 new permits that can be issued for the purpose of residence and self-employment.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Andorra's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 13 December 2021
