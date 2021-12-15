ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

250 new permits for residence and self-employment added to general quota

Overview

The government of Andorra approved adding a total of 250 new permits to the general quota of authorizations for residence and self-employment permits. The government of Andorra has added additional residence and self-employment permits with the aim of encouraging further foreign investment.

What are the Changes?

The government of Andorra added 250 new permits that can be issued for the purpose of residence and self-employment.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Andorra's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.