Key Points

Holders of vaccination certificates issued in El Salvador will be permitted to enter Sweden and will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing

Residents of Jordan will not be permitted to enter Sweden beginning 14 Dec. 2021

Overview

Beginning 14 Dec. 2021, the government of Sweden will allow travelers who can present vaccination certificates issued in El Salvador to enter the country without undergoing COVID-19 testing. Vaccination certificates issued in El Salvador will be considered equivalent to the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate.

The government of Sweden will also remove Jordan from the list of countries in which residents are generally exempt from the country's entry ban. As such, people residing in Jordan may not be permitted to enter Sweden after 14 Dec. 2021.

What are the Changes?

Travelers who hold a vaccination certificate issued in El Salvador will be permitted to enter Sweden without undergoing COVID-19 testing beginning 14 Dec. 2021. Travelers who reside in Jordan will no longer be permitted to enter Sweden beginning 14 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 10 December 2021

