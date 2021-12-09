Key Points
- L and B permit quotas for 2022
Overview
On 2 Dec. 2021, the government of Switzerland announced the work permit quotas for 2022 will remain the same for the European Union (EU)/European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nationals and non-EU/EFTA and United Kingdom nationals.
The quotas are as follows:
B Permits
- B Permits for EU/EFTA nationals: 500
- B Permits for non-EU/EFTA nationals: 4,500
- B Permits for U.K. nationals: 2,100
- B permits for Croatian nationals: 250
L Permits
- L Permits for EU/EFTA nationals: 3,000
- L Permits for Non-EU/EFTA nationals: 4,000
- L Permits for U.K. nationals: 1,400
- L Permits for Croatian nationals: 2,000
For additional information and information on quota availability per quarter in 2022 click here.
What are the Changes?
The work permit quota for B Permits and L Permits for 2022 were released by the government of Switzerland.
Originally published 6 December, 2021
