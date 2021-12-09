Key Points

Overview

On 2 Dec. 2021, the government of Switzerland announced the work permit quotas for 2022 will remain the same for the European Union (EU)/European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nationals and non-EU/EFTA and United Kingdom nationals.

The quotas are as follows:  

B Permits 

  • B Permits for EU/EFTA nationals: 500  
  • B Permits for non-EU/EFTA nationals: 4,500 
  • B Permits for U.K. nationals: 2,100 
  • B permits for Croatian nationals: 250 

L Permits  

  • L Permits for EU/EFTA nationals: 3,000 
  • L Permits for Non-EU/EFTA nationals: 4,000 
  • L Permits for U.K. nationals: 1,400 
  • L Permits for Croatian nationals: 2,000 

For additional information and information on quota availability per quarter in 2022 click here.  

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 6 December, 2021

