ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

L and B permit quotas for 2022

Overview

On 2 Dec. 2021, the government of Switzerland announced the work permit quotas for 2022 will remain the same for the European Union (EU)/European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nationals and non-EU/EFTA and United Kingdom nationals.

The quotas are as follows:

B Permits

B Permits for EU/EFTA nationals: 500

B Permits for non-EU/EFTA nationals: 4,500

B Permits for U.K. nationals: 2,100

B permits for Croatian nationals: 250

L Permits

L Permits for EU/EFTA nationals: 3,000

L Permits for Non-EU/EFTA nationals: 4,000

L Permits for U.K. nationals: 1,400

L Permits for Croatian nationals: 2,000

For additional information and information on quota availability per quarter in 2022 click here.

What are the Changes?

The work permit quota for B Permits and L Permits for 2022 were released by the government of Switzerland.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 6 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.