Key Points

Travelers from Jordan and Namibia no longer permitted to enter Luxembourg

Travelers from Indonesia will now be permitted to enter Luxembourg

Overview

Beginning 6 Dec. 2021, the government of Luxembourg will no longer allow travelers from the countries of Jordan or Namibia to enter the country for non-essential travel. Also on 6 Dec. 2021, the Luxembourg government will allow travelers from Indonesia to enter Luxembourg including for non-essential travel. Travelers from Indonesia will be required to provide proof of third country residence prior to entering Luxembourg. For an updated list of travelers permitted to enter Luxembourg click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Luxembourg will no longer allow travelers from Jordan and Namibia to enter the country for non-essential travel. The government of Luxembourg will allow travelers from Indonesia to enter the country, even for non-essential purposes.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates regarding COVID-19.

Originally published 6 December, 2021

