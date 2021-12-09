ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers arriving from Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, Malta, and the region of Östergötland in Sweden to quarantine

Travelers arriving from the regions of Länsi-Pohja in Finland and the regions of Norrbotten and Södermanland in Sweden will no longer be required to quarantine

Overview

Beginning 6 Dec. 2021, the government of Norway will require travelers arriving from Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, Malta, and the region of Östergötland in Sweden to undergo quarantine upon arrival. The regions of Länsi-Pohja in Finland and the regions of Norrbotten and Södermanland in Sweden will be added to the green and orange-rated countries and regions list. Travelers arriving from the green and orange-rated countries and regions are not required to undergo a quarantine The quarantine period may be reduced for all travelers arriving from red, dark red, purple and grey-rated countries and regions if they can present a negative PCR test result no sooner than 3 days after arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway updated its list of travelers required to undergo quarantine on 6 Dec. 2021. For a complete list of travelers required to undergo quarantine based on their region or country of departure click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 6 December, 2021

